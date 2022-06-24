DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo is shouting out to a nonprofit involved in directly protecting kids from child abuse. It’s called Alliance for Children.

This organization advocates for children by providing teamed investigations, healing services and community education.

They have child friendly centers located in Arlington, Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Recently they just opened their doors to their largest center located in Fort Worth. This new location has an art therapy room, technology rooms, and also provides a resource room for families filled with diapers, clothing, household items and so much more.

If you would like to get involved, visit allianceforchildren.org.