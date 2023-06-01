DALLAS(KDAF)—Morgan is an incredible example of strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

She is a shining light for others who may be going through a similar struggle, and she reminds us that there is hope in the face of skin cancer.

As the sun season is upon us, Morgan’s story is even more relevant and inspiring. Pierce is also the Vice President of Fundraising for The Young Texas of the American Cancer Society in Dallas. The organization is doing a phenomenal job of raising awareness about the dangers of skin cancer and the importance of prevention. They are helping to spread the message of hope and resilience that Morgan embodies.

It is easy to get caught up in the excitement of the summer season, but let us not forget about the importance of skin cancer prevention.

Morgan’s story is a reminder that no matter how hard our circumstances are, there is still hope.