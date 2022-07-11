DALLAS (KDAF) — Attorneys Serving the Community hosted an event benefitting the Bridge Breast Network.

The Bridge Breast Network saves lives by providing access to diagnostic and treatment services for breast cancer to low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals.

Here’s a quick look at who they are and what they aim to do:

“The Bridge Breast Network saves lives by providing access to diagnostic and treatment services for breast cancer to those who are low income, uninsured and underinsured individuals. We have had the opportunity to assist a large number of persons throughout north Texas with a difficult and, often, frightening part of their lives.” BBN

For more information, click here!