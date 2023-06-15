DALLAS (KDAF) — This well-known DFW-area streetwear store just opened up their new Victory Park location. Soleplier carries the hottest, rarest items from the biggest brands that are sure to please any sneakerhead or hype beast. This store feels more like a museum of wearable art.

With the opening of their newest location, they’re “able to bring the sneaker game to the heart of Dallas,” Hebreb Morales, Founder and Owner of Soleplier said.

Soleplier is a hotspot for exclusive sneakers, streetwear and collectible street art. Their store features an extensive collection of rare editions of the biggest brands, including Air Jordan, Supreme, YEEZYs, and BAPE and many more. In one of their display cases, they boast a $10,000 pair of Louis Vitton Air Force One Dunk lows. They even have a pair of original Air Jordans from the 1980s.

The shop caters to streetwear enthusiasts and collectors alike – featuring collectable street art like Bearbricks and several Travis Scott-collab items.

On top of sneakers, Soleplier also offers a wide range of other street clothing. Soleplier also offers brand-name hoodies, t-shirts, jackets and more.

Watch the full conversation CW33’s Landon Wexler and Soleplier Owner, Hebreb Morales above as they break down streetwear fundamentals, the sneakerhead community they’ve built and the effort they put into bringing the rarest items into their inventory.