DALLAS (KDAF) — DFW Airport has become the first airport to install Pluie, a new technology that will revolutionize the diaper changing table.

Pluie is the world’s first and only self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms.

Addie Gundry, Pluie founder and CEO, says she was inspired to make this product after a horrible public diaper changing experience with her son. This sparked that ‘aha moment’, saying, “I think we can make a better one.”

She says for far too long parents put up with the dirty, hard plastic changing tables in public restrooms if there’s a table at all. After the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and caregivers are more cognizant than ever of germs and health.

Here’s how it works:

Pluie’s patented UV-C light system sanitizes the changing surface in 60 seconds after each use. The UV-C light is known to kill 99.9% of germs including influenza, e.Coli, and coronavirus. This reduces harsh chemicals that can irritate a baby’s skin and minimizes staff cleaning times and costs at the location. Pluie also offers other features like a retractable safety strap, multipurpose handle, and plush foam cushion.

Officials say they want to improve all 4 million public restrooms in the U.S., and beyond, creating a safe, clean, comfortable place to change a diaper while on the go.

For more information about Pluie, visit their website hellopluie.com or click here to visit them on social media.