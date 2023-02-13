DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever used or heard of a lymphatic roller? It’s got a ton of benefits for the body and Inside DFW wanted to give you an inside look at just how it works.

We headed out to CYL Infrared Studio for a look at getting your body feeling right by way of infrared sauna suites and lymphatic rolling suites.

“Roll or sweat in the privacy of your own individual suite or enjoy one of our tandem/couples suites with a friend! We also carry the trendiest athletic leisure clothing styles and accessories from Lululemon, Varley, Beyond Yoga, Patchology, TeleTies, Bala, among others,” the studio said.

There are two locations in Dallas:

Greenville & Lovers

Preston & Forest

Here’s a brief read on how both the sauna and lymphatic rollers work:

“In each 30 minute infrared sauna session, we will safely heat your body’s core during a full body immersive and relaxing experience. We offer single and tandem sessions as well as an array of memberships, packages, punch cards and specials that are sized and priced for your needs.” “Ready to try infrared lymphatic rolling? We offer 15, 30 and 45 minute video guided sessions that give you a head to toe lymphatic massage using state of the art technology where you control the intensity to achieve maximum results. We recommend immediately following up your roll with a 30 min infrared sauna session to maximize results!” CYL Infrared Studio