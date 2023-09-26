Dallas (KDAF) -- Del Norte Bakery has been serving the Old East Dallas community since 1989. The family owned and operated business was purchased by the Rivas family, in hopes of proving a stable income for family and serving breads and food from the homeland, said current owner, Lucia Rivas Pedigo.

Her parents started the bakery when Lucia was a young teen and she has been working in the business ever since. After school, she would walk over to Del Norte to work and give her parents a break.

“We are very proud of our heritage and our family business. We enjoy sharing our foods and desserts and participating in celebrations like weddings, quinceañeras and birthdays,” Lucia said.

Her parents were not bakers but wanted to create a better life for themselves and for their family. They did know how to make tamales and menudo so they learned to bake and added that to the tamale and menudo menu.

In 2010, Lucia’s parents retired and left the business to her. She now works with her sisters, cousins and other family members to keep the business and the legacy going.

Del Norte Bakery gets busy around the holidays so if you’re looking to pre-order tamales or pastries, do so by calling (214) 821-0061. The bakery is at 5507 Lindsley Avenue. Dallas, TX 75223.

You can also see their work at Instagram.com/bakerydelnorte