DALLAS(KDAF)-Habitat for Humanity in DFW is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe and affordable housing for families in need.

Habitat for Humanity in DFW constructs homes using a unique model that involves both volunteers and the families themselves.

The organization believes in empowering families by involving them in the building process, fostering a sense of ownership and pride.

Volunteers play a vital role in the success of Habitat for Humanity in DFW. Individuals, groups, and corporations are encouraged to donate their time and skills to help build homes, provide support services, and contribute to the overall mission.

By volunteering, individuals can make a tangible difference and positively impact the lives of families in need.

For more information about volunteering, please visit their website.