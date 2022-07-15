DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to really impress that special person in your life? Why not make them a glass creation?

We know that sounds laborious and expensive, but at Vetro Glass Blowing Studio in Grapevine they make it easy.

As stated on their website, “Vetro offers an extensive variety of professionally crafted glass art, ranging from hand-made sculptures to small glass art gifts. We give our guests the opportunity to assist in creating their own, unique art glass. Come by and enjoy being in the presence of our artists as they create and practice the ancient art of glassblowing.”

The studio is located at 701 South Main Street, Studio and they are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.