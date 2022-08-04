DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s a creative date night idea: pottery class. You have a fun new experience together and at the end of the date, you can take home a piece of that memory with you.

If that’s got you convinced here’s one play in North Texas you can do so, Quiggly’s Clayhouse, a fired arts studio for adults and children in Richardson. They are open for birthday parties, camps, pottery to go, or if you just want to buy some pottery yourself.

Melissa Austin, Manager at Quiggly’s Clayhouse joined Inside DFW to teach us about how to use the potter’s wheel and more. They also host date night events, birthday parties, camps and more.

Quiggly’s Clayhouse is located at 1344 E. Belt Line Rd. Richardson TX 75081. They are opening during the following hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday: noon to 7 p.m.

Friday: noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about Quiggly’s Clayhouse, click here.