DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’ Virgin Hotel offers a unique experience for its guests with its chef’s garden.

Virgin Hotel’s Commons Club restaurant features a chef’s garden that provides fresh herbs and produce for its seasonal menu. The chef’s counter experience on Tuesdays allows guests to pick ingredients from the garden that will be incorporated into their dishes.

“We basically take either one of the herbs or one of the greens from the garden, and we incorporate it into one of the dishes. That way we can have the guests come over here, see what we have, and they can pick it for us. And we include that into the dish. And they can be also part of the experience. We cater to all our guests, but we also cater to the community,” said Executive Chef, Christian Panepinto.

The new summer menu focuses on gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options while catering to all dietary preferences.

