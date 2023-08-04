DALLAS(KDAF)-Sneakers and streetwear are often considered wearable art. However, that wearable art is frequently tailored to cities like Los Angeles or New York. Centre set out on a mission to create gear to represent Dallas culture – which has led to them growing into a local streetwear staple.

While Centre has designed shirts, hats, and clothing, they’re also a major supplier of collectible sneakers – from limited edition Nikes and Air Jordans to Adidas and Saucony.

Centre’s new Bishop Arts location become home to the first pair of Jordan’s Landon had ever tried on. See his full experience in the player above!

Learn more about their clothing, shoes, and more here.