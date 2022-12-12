DALLAS (KDAF) — 10 years in North Texas!

The Dallas Perot Museum of Nature and Science turned the big 1-0 this year and to celebrate the milestone, museum officials hosted a massive party on Dec. 3.

It was dubbed “A Celebration of 10 Million Minds Inspired” as a way to recognize the science, technology, engineering and math skills that have become a way of life at the museum.

Since the museum’s Dallas debut in 2012, it has been offering exciting and innovative experiences to inspire minds through nature and science.

More than 6,000 people were registered to attend the event making attendance just as massive as the museum’s impact.

Guests were invited to design birthday hats in the Moody Family Children’s Museum and created circuit birthday cards inside the Engineering and Innovation Hall’s ChallENGe Lab.

If you’ve never been to the museum, it’s on Field Street in Victory Park. You’ll find everything from dinosaurs to diamonds and space to sports in five levels of adventure.

