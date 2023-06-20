DALLAS(KDAF)—El Fenix has been a beloved fixture of Dallas for over a century. The family-owned café turned Tex-Mex hotspot has been serving up delicious dishes for 105 years. Whether you’re in the mood for enchiladas, tacos, or a refreshing margarita, El Fenix is the go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.

One of the things that set El Fenix apart is its commitment to quality service. At their downtown location, many workers have been serving customers for over 50 years. This dedication to consistency ensures that each visit to El Fenix is just as enjoyable as the last.

For those looking to experience a true Dallas institution, El Fenix is a must-visit. With its rich history, delicious food, and top-notch service, it’s no wonder that this Tex-Mex gem has been thriving for over a century.

If you become obsessed with their chips and salsa, you can also take some home for later!

Watch CW33 Stephanie Medenz speak with the General Manager of El Fenix, Gabriel Padilla, and President of EL Fenix, Gabriel Salazar in a full interview above.