DALLAS (KDAF) — We love talking about burgers on Inside DFW, but we’re looking at more than just regular burgers, Dallas Observer is giving us an inside look into the upcoming seven days of $7 burgers which is better known as Burger Week.

The Observer says, “Calling all Burger Lovers! Burger week is BACK in Dallas and BETTER THAN EVER! From gourmet blends to off-menu specialties and even drink pairings – we will pay tribute to America’s sweetheart – the Hamburger! Each restaurateur and Chef will prepare their unique take on the burger.”

We got the chance to chat with Lexie Nolen to learn all about this week-long celebration of all things burgers, and all the participating restaurants that will do a $7 burger for the week.

All you need to do is use the Burger Week Passport to try burgers from all over Dallas, all while being entered to win awesome prizes! Be sure to click here to learn more about the Burger Week Passport, how to use it, and more.

Dallas Observer also shared the commandments to remember during Burger Week:

Grab sides and a drink too

Please tip

Social media

They could run out

Enter to win