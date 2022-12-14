DALLAS (KDAF) — J-Kruz loves to get back to his community and especially to the kids. He wanted to make sure a big group of children got a brand-new pair of the coolest kicks.

He partnered with the nonprofit Pasos for Oak Cliff to donate stylish shoes to underprivileged children in the Dallas area.

Pasos for Oak Cliff is a nonprofit dedicated to building a culture of education for upward social mobility. It was started by a husband and wife duo who are teachers in the North Texas area.

“I am a huge sneakerhead. We know what it’s like to get bullied and I was the kid that was getting made fun of when I was growing up because my parents couldn’t afford to buy new shoes,” Jessie Acosta, founder of Pasos for Oak Cliff, said. “I know it’s not a solution but its a good way to start building confidence and building up your grades.”

What comes with newfound confidence is a new cycle of life, filled with optimism and drive. According to Pasos For Oak Cliff:

98% of guardians said they noticed an increase in the confidence of shoe recipients

90% of guardians reported that their child wanted to go back to school after getting new shoes

99% of children loved their new stylish shoes

If you would like to donate shoes to a child in need, you can do so by going to PasosForOC.org.