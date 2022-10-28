DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember what you were doing at nine years old? Maybe you were playing with Care Bears, Barbies, or Power Rangers?

Well, this North Texas nine-year-old is using her childhood to make a mark on the jewelry industry. Sophia Hardie is the designer and owner of Sophia and Company.

This child artist and business owner is making quite a name for herself in Dallas. She routinely posts videos of herself making her earrings on her business’s Instagram profile, which has amassed more than 12,000 followers as of writing this report.

Her company’s Facebook page sits at more than 400 likes, as well.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams sat down with Sophia and asked her more about her company and passions. Here is that interview:

What inspired you to start designing jewelry?

“I really liked jewelry when I was three years old. And I always like to steal my mom’s jewelry. So then I thought, ‘Why don’t I make my own jewelry?'”

You started making jewelry from things around the house? Is that correct?

“Yeah.”

So what kind of ingredients or supplies were you using?

“Well, I had to use knives and I had to use rollers and technically clay.”

Do you see yourself being a jewelry designer in the future? Maybe?

“Yes, I would like to. I want to keep this job because it helps me with how to be an artist too.”

Sophia also showed Yolonda how she makes her jewelry. Watch the video player above for that tutorial.

To see more designs from Sophia, click here.