DALLAS (KDAF) — If you can’t find a lipstick shade that’s perfect for you, why not make it?

MYX Blend Bar located in the West Village takes lipstick shopping and turns it into a hands-on DIY experience.

President and owner, Rebekah Reedy Miller, found that more often than not, we all struggle to find a lipstick that has it all. From the ingredients to the color, to the finish, Miller’s vision to help others create a unique shade has taken the lipstick game to a new level.

“I started MYX with my youngest stepdaughter, just kind of in my kitchen at my home back in 2018”, said Miller.

Miller, who has a biology and chemistry degree, said her stepdaughter’s obsession with DIY creations on the internet, sparked the fascination for DIY-ing lipstick.

Stephanie’s “CW33” lipstick shade

At MYX Blend Bar, customers have the option of creating a formula for lipstick and lip gloss. You get to build it from the base, choose a finish, add a fragrance and name your custom shade.

MYX which stands for “My Kiss”, is perfect for any occasion. They take walk-ins, but reservations are recommended.

For more information, visit their website.