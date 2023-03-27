DALLAS(KDAF)— It’s home-cooked food that leads us to a restaurant that’ll blow your mind.

Inside DFW talks to the owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe and Chef Tam’s Express in Arlington.

A chat with Tamra Patterson, the chef, and face behind the cajun-style restaurant. The chef talked about how Food Network called her and she didn't believe her employees that the producers were calling.

After that, the rest is history, she has had her own cookware featured on shows like Guys Grocery Games and Ultimate Summer Cook-Off. She even Tam’s Cast Iron Love cookware featured on Mann TV, the cooking show with gospel singer and actor and actress David and Tamela Mann.

Check out the full interview to check out some of her signature dishes, which you can try right now at her restaurant here in Dallas.

You can find the restaurant here!