DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you have been living under a rock, the newest season of the Netflix show Love is Blind was filmed in Dallas and it has been all the rage these days.

From the crazy drama to the heartfelt romance, this season had a lot to offer to viewers and today we are talking to Jennifer Allen.

Jennifer is the owner of Just Elope and she was an officiant on this season of Love is Blind. She was the officiant for SK and Raven’s wedding.

I sat down with her to talk about the show and all things married-related. Here is what we chatted about:

You have made such a name for yourself in intimate weddings and you have truly made couples feel so special. You were recently featured in the new season of Love is Blind, which we will get into in just a little bit. But I want to know your story and why you decided to start Just Elope.

Back in 2010, my fiancee proposed and he was leaving for deployment in five days. We decided we were gonna get married before he left. I looked for a company that could marry us without us going to City Hall. We really did not have the financial resources nor time to like run off to Vegas, or that sort of thing on a very tight time restraint. City Hall was our only option because there was not a local option for us. I finally just said, ‘You know what I want to create a business where other couples do not have to choose between going to City Hall or going to Vegas, there needs to be some type of a local option.’ And Just Elope was born.

Tell me a little bit about how the timeline of Love is Blind kind of relates to a lot of couples that you see in the real life.

We have couples that say, ‘Hey, are you available today? Are you available tomorrow?’ And we are. Because that’s what we wanted to create, something where if you needed that service today, or in six months, it needed to look the same. It needed to be beautiful and thought out and planned no matter what. I say, ‘Let’s create these packages to where no matter when they want to get married, they can come and it’s going to be beautiful no matter what.’ In the show, time is of the essence. They are able to pull together a lot for these couples in such a small amount of time. That’s something that we do as well.

What was your experience, like when seeing everything come together?

It was definitely surreal, because I did not meet the couple that I married (SK and Raven) until we were standing at the altar. I didn’t even know that I was going to be on the show until the day prior. I got an email. Hey, are you available tomorrow? I said yes. I was just excited and overwhelmed. I thought, ‘Okay, this is gonna be a great opportunity.’ And it was. It was a whirlwind of a day. I mean, a lot of the vendors there, they’re all local. It was a great opportunity for some Dallas companies to be able to really get shine. I was a part of the ride with everybody else. Even though I knew how it ended, it was still so interesting.

I want to know a little bit about your services and kind of exactly what you do and how people can reach out to you.

Let’s just say you called me and said,’ You know what, I want a stress-free wedding. All I want to do is just show up.’ We partner with amazing venues in Dallas that are beautiful on the inside that do not require any additional decor. So essentially, what would cost the average bride $10,000 to get married at one of our venues is on the low end by $2500. It includes the officiant, the photographer, a “day of” coordinator and the venue time. We really focus on what we like to call “wall-hanging moments.” We’ve done that since 2017 for over 350 couples.

To learn more about Just Elope, click here.