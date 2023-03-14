DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a sports team that is not only making moves on the court but also beating the odds and achieving its goals in life.

The proud father of Sophia Muhammad told Inside DFW about his daughter’s autoimmune disorder that caused her to lose her ability to walk and suffered severe mental declines.

That’s when the family found the Dallas Junior Wheelchair Mavericks. The nonprofit organization offers a way for children with disabilities to play wheelchair basketball with the team, which offers social interaction with their peers, physical fitness, and self-confidence.

He said the team has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the junior athletes so that they can travel out of state to tournaments. If you’d like to help you can visit their website.