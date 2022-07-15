DALLAS (KDAF) — “We’re all about two things: amazing ice cream served by amazing people.”

One Dallas ice cream shop is giving people with intellectual and physical disabilities a place to find meaningful employment. It’s called Howdy Homemade.

The shop was started in late 2015 by Tom Landis, who had worked as a franchisee for several pizza and sandwich shops. He said that during his time as a franchisee he saw how people with special needs were overlooked as productive employees after he hired one for one of his restaurants.

Inside DFW talked to Landis about his ice cream shop and his new business model. For more information, click here.