DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that six national parks made out of cookie boxes are on display in Dallas?

The Girl Scout Cookie Box Creation Design contest is underway as six teams of girl scouts partnered with architects and engineers to build national park-themed structures. They’ll be on display at Galleria Dallas through March 26.

“Cookie Box Creations returns this year! With the goal of creating the next generation of STEM leaders, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas partners with architects and engineers in a design contest to transform Girl Scout cookie boxes into free standing structures.

“This year’s theme, Discover America, National Parks, will showcase different national parks and their habitats throughout the United States,” Galleria Dallas said.