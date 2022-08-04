DALLAS (KDAF) — It is never too late to pursue your dreams. The sooner you get started, the closer you get to achieving those dreams. One North Texas woman is showing us that sentiment couldn’t be more true.

Meet Lynette Williams’ a Dallasite who decided to start her fashion career in her 70s, founding the online fashion brand Louise Lynette. She says her fashion brand was inspired by her mother Louise.

“Featuring classic elegance mixed with warmth of heart, and elegant fabrics soft to the touch, Louise Lynette fashions represent the modern refined woman looking for the perfect mix of professional class and elegant cocktail hours,” as her brand’s website states.

She joined Inside DFW to talk about her starting over with a new passion later in life. Watch the video player above for more information. To check out all the latest looks from Louise Lynette, visit their website louiselynette.com.