DALLAS (KDAF) — Nobody likes to eat bland, unseasoned food… unless you do which is totally cool, normal and A-okay with us. However, if you’re looking to unlock a secret to not only help your health but your taste buds as well, then keep watching.

Registered dietitian Meridan Zerner from the Cooper Clinic in Dallas joined Inside DFW to discuss how adding some spices can not only serve as a health benefit but add a tasty kick to your everyday menu.