DALLAS (KDAF) — Board games can definitely get heated depending on how you play, and Stephanie Mendez learned the game of mahjong at the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, but we’re not gonna get heated because we’re here for a cause.

“We are a local agency here in Dallas County, and we serve the children who are victims of domestic violence or child abuse. We are one of a kind. We receive different outcries and different reports. Once we receive those reports, we offer services to help with the immediate situation,” Sally Pretorious Hodge, chair of the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Board, said.

Every year, the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center hosts a “Mahjong for a Mission” event.

The game switches up every year and can be a bit complex. People pay for a seat or can buy a table to play with friends. The purpose is to raise awareness, but they also raise money to put towards resources for children that have been in abusive situations.

