DALLAS (KDAF) — Secrets, secrets are no fun unless you share with everyone, and if you’ve ever wanted to learn about the importance of butterflies to the environment or just have a greater appreciation for insects, Inside DFW found Dallas’ best-kept secret to share with you.

Texas Discovery Gardens is a nonprofit native garden and butterfly house in Dallas where children and adults can learn how to sustain the natural world.

We interviewed Kerry Gray-Harrison about the overall point of the Texas Discovery Gardens in Fair Park. It is a 7-acre botanical garden in the heart of Dallas! It is open Wednesdays through Sundays and there is a butterfly release every day at noon.

John Watts took us through the butterfly release program, which was a true treat! The gardens are maintained using sustainable methods that conserve water and help to protect the environment.

This is a great spot for everything from a class field trip to a wedding! They also have plant sales in the spring and fall.