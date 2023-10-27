DALLAS (KDAF) — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and with the holidays just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to be on guard when shopping online.

Michael Jabbara, cybersecurity expert and Visa Global Head of Fraud Services, joined Inside DFW to chat with Stephanie Mendez about what consumers need to know.

“We know from historical trends and patterns that the holiday season is really the Super Bowl for fraudsters, given the amount of attention and the amount of spend that’s going to be occurring,” Jabbara said. “There’s a whole host of raw techniques and schemes that they’ve been innovating and reiterating all for the past few months in anticipation of launching them during this time so that they can monetize them as efficiently as possible.”

With a 90 percent year-over-year increase in ransomware attacks, it’s critical for consumers to be mindful of where you’re shopping and who you’re sharing your sensitive information with.

