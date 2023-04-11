DALLAS(KDAF)—The longest-running show so far on CW is coming to an End!

Star of Flash and Actor Grant Gustin, stop by CW33 studios to let us know what is changing on the show. Gustin said Flash is having his first kid, something the show has been trying to do for a while.

The show has been trying to up the drama for each season so this season is no different! Viewers will get a chance to see some familiar faces from previous seasons and bring in new villains.

If you want to catch the new season, make sure to visit Cwtv.com. You can also watch the full interview to get more new details on the show.