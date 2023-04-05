DALLAS(KDAF)— Johnathan Majors, one of Creed III’s main stars, talks with Dave Morales.

Majors discussed the upcoming installment in the iconic franchise, as well as what it was like to work on the set.

Majors discussed the “emotional” experience of auditioning for the role and went into detail about the technical aspects of auditioning, such as the process of memorizing lines and working with the main character, Micheal B. Jordan. In the movie, Jordan plays a boxer named Adonis.

IMBD said “Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.

Check out Creed III now at your nearest theater or you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.