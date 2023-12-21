DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re thinking of buying a new couch to replace on old one, you might hold off. Creative Colors can help repair the wear and tear of an old couch to make it look like new.

Jeff Boyer, owner of Creative Colors, shares how they restore leather, vinyl, heavy fabric, plastics, carpeting to save homeowners and business owners 50 to 90 percent on furniture repairs.

“In our advertising, we communicate to homeowners that we can save them as much as 50 to 90 percent versus buying new,” Boyer said. “That usually shakes out mathematically, once the work is done.”

Most repairs can be done in-home same-day, meaning there’s little to no downtime and you can get back to using your furniture almost immediately. Besides leather, Creative Colors also does repair work for a range of surfaces and fabrics for residential homeowners and also commercial businesses, including restaurants, medical facilities, professional office buildings and even aircraft interiors.

For more information, watch the full segment above or visit the Creative Colors International website.