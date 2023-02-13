DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever been roaming around the grocery store, find some pretty flowers, and been inspired to make your own bouquet, but don’t know where to begin?

Well, put that aside as Inside DFW caught up with the experts to learn how to DIY your own flower bouquet.

Jason Boyer with Dallas-based Floralique Design Co showed how you can put together some flowers from the store to look like a bouquet ready for a wedding day.

Boyer said, “I have always enjoyed expressing myself creatively in some form and spent 15 years in a regional ballet company prior to moving into adulthood. I currently work full-time as a physician assistant at a local DFW private practice during the day.

“After the recent pandemic I was feeling extreme burnout and realized that being creative was going to be the best prescription. I was feeling inspired after my wedding, who went above and beyond what I had imagined. With that fire I began a self-taught journey into floral design, and thus, Floraliqué Design Co was created. I look forward to creating something beautiful with you!”

Be sure to watch the video player above for a deep dive into make your own bouquet and for more from Floralique Design Co, click here!