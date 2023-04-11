DALLAS(KDAF)— A love of East Texas Fish joints on area lakes, especially Caddo Lake, led to the creation of the Flying Fish.

In season, they sell catfish, shrimp, oysters, grilled fish, frog legs, alligators, po’boys, crab legs, burgers, chicken, and mudbugs (crawfish).

Rico Ortiz, Flying Fish General Manager, gave Inside DFW a crawfish cooking lesson. He showed off their special seasoning and how to boil it.

Crawfish is at the Flying Fish typically sells at the beginning of February through Father’s Day weekend.

Apart from crawfish, fried catfish and shrimp baskets are really popular. Fans also love their salmon, grouper, and red snapper. Joey Zapoli, Flying Fish’s director of operations, said they have great po’ boys, huge salads, fish tacos, and catfish jambalaya.

A special selection of grilled salmon, red snapper, grouper, rainbow trout, or tilapia is also available every day. You can also get ice-cold beer, wine, and Jose Cuervo margaritas. They even have KIDS BOAT meals for your minnows, Zapoli said.

If you want to check out their menu or a location near you, visit their website.