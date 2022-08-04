GRAPEVINE (KDAF) — If you know CW33, you know we’re big cheese lovers. But, what we love even more than cheese is a good charcuterie board. Our Clarissa Bustamante went to YaYaYum Boards to learn how to make the perfect spread.

“We specialize in grazing tables and boards so everything from charcuterie cones that feed one to massive 20 feet long tables that feed 200,” said Ayesha Patel, the owner and founder of YaYaYum Boards.

“It actually started out as a hobby,” she said. “I used to make boards with my friends, I was pretty much designated as the charcuterie board maker in college.”

Patel said when she graduated from school, she continued making boards at her home in Grapevine and sold them in local Facebook groups.

Then, she made it her full-time job when she bought a storefront in Downtown Grapevine.

Patel said, “It’s pretty crazy to be right off Main St. and having all of these connections right here. It’s awesome to be in this community.

If you want to order from Ayesha, or sign up for a workshop you can click here.