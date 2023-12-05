DALLAS (KDAF) — Community Partners of Dallas provides crucial resources to support abused and neglected children.

Joanna Clarke, president and CEO of CPD, talks about their yearly toy drive and how they provide a little holiday magic to children in the Dallas area.

“Our work at Community Partners of Dallas is intended to provide the resources abused and neglected children need today to thrive tomorrow,” Clarke said. “It’s basically anything a child uses, we provide it through CPD.

The Toy Drive is an essential project for CPD, because many of the children serviced by the nonprofit have never received holiday gifts before.

“If not for this effort to get these toys distributed, many of these kids would go without,” Clarke said. “We hear time after time that this is the very first time that these kids have received holiday gifts and they might nine or eleven years old.”

If you’d like to donate to the Toy Drive, toys have to be donated by Dec. 8. To learn more about the Toy Drive, go here. To get involved or volunteer, with CPD go here.