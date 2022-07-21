GRAPEVINE (KDAF)­— Let’s be honest, we’re finding a way to bear this Texas heat. At Grapevine Lake, you can get that perfect summer feel at “Whoa Zone”.

This inflatable obstacle course water park is just a drive away and truly switches up your typical lake day. Manager, Eryka Pruitt, says that the park has something for all ages.

“For the big obstacle course, we can have anyone ages 7 or up on it that is at least 45 inches or taller… And then we also have our kid zone, this is our first year having it”, Pruitt said.

In the large obstacle course, visitors can do flips, climb up inflatable rock walls, jump on the trampoline and so much more.

Pruitt also said parents can not get onto the kid zone with their children, but they can stand in the water and hold their hands as they walk across the park.

While no drinks or food are offered at Whoa Zone, visitors can rent out an umbrella or bring their own shade food and even a grill.

To book a session or for any more information, visit their website here.