DALLAS (KDAF) — With the art of cooking, you can teach your kids math and science.

Mom and Former teacher, Lisa Wallace, is dedicated to teaching and inspiring kids about the pleasures of cooking. Wallace created cooking kits for kids called “I’m The Chef Too!”, and she is empowering young chefs on a whole new level.

Wallace’s shared that she was a teacher for over 10 years and loved the classroom, and was inspired to change her career path because of her son with ADHA who was having a hard time learning.

Using STEM-based, easy-to-follow recipes, Wallace’s “Choose Your Adventure Kits” cooking program introduces kids to basic cooking skills.

Wallace said “The kits are very easy for children to follow and come with various different fun themes. Yeah, they can do it independently as long as they have help with the oven or the stove. But it’s very easy to follow directions. And the topics are a lot of fun for the kids so they can enjoy learning about the galaxy, volcanoes, and geodes. The themes are a variety of them on our website, and they’re all a lot of fun.”

Use Code MOM25 for a special discount on your first kit!