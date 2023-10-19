Dallas (KDAF) — Nobu is a world-renowned restaurant recognized for pioneering new-style Japanese cuisine. It started as a business partnership between Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro, and producer Meir Teper. The New York flagship opened almost 30 years ago but now the brand spans five continents and includes the location at Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas.

Many people think of sushi when they think of Nobu but the restaurant also has a remarkable selection of cooked dishes.

Layne Nguyen, General Manager at the Dallas location suggests the King Crab Leg, Bone-in Ribeye Hoba Yaki with Truffle Amazu Butter Ponzu, the Squid Pasta and the Black Cod.

For sushi lovers, the restaurant also recently launched an all-new Omakase experience, Nguyen said.

“This experience offers a special 17-course meal full of traditional and signature Nobu flavors. This is limited to four seats available every Wednesday. We wanted to offer an even more immersive experience for guests to have a deeper dive into what we have available at Nobu, and to show off our chef’s abilities,” Nguyen said.

Nobu Dallas is also open year-round, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call ahead for details on Christmas Day Brunch.

Nobu is Located on 400 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201.

For reservations, visit the Nobu Dallas website.