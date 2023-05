DALLAS (KDAF) – Modern-day air travel isn’t exactly known to be easy, seamless, or inexpensive. Then, if you’re flying with your furry friend, you can expect added fees and work to follow.

JSX, a Dallas-based semi-private jet service, decided to eliminate both the hassle and the fees of traveling with your dog or cat.

CW33’s Landon Wexler speaks with JSX Director of Marketing, Ben Kaufman, and JSX VIP (very important pup), Pugito about the JSX experience.