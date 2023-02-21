DALLAS (KDAF) — While Black History Month is celebrated in February, an organization is educating, and offering racial healing and transformation throughout the entire year.

Dallas Truth Racial Healing and Transformation offers resources open to employers, business owners, or anyone who wants to learn about racial inequities and wants to heal.

The organization has many programs dedicated to assisting others in growing their racial outlook from training, case studies presentations, and community-based history tours.

Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Jerry Hawkins, said, “We want organizations to move towards racial equity, racial healing, and racial justice. And to do that they have to learn about the local history here in Dallas and Fort Worth. But they also have to learn about racial healing, and then do some tangible things to move the organization including creating racial equity policy statements, theory of change.”

The group even created a racial equity program that is funded by them up to $10,000.

According to Hawkins, the organization also offers support for a group called ‘Black Women and Non-profit’, the mission of the nonprofit they work with is for black women who have experienced trauma at the workplace to feel supported and get healing.

If you are interested in working with the organization or want to donate, make sure to visit their website.