DALLAS(KDAF)—Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne is a shining example of how to balance the demands of motherhood and service in Congress.

In the role of a mother and a congresswoman, she understands the daily struggles that come with trying to juggle a job, family, and other commitments.

Van Duyne believes that it is important to focus on family first. She believes that her job is to fight for the people in her district, but that her family is her first responsibility.

She is committed to making sure that her children come first, and that she is able to spend quality time with them.

Watch the full interview with Congressmen Beth Van Duyne and Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo to see the congresswoman talk about her family, life outside the office, and traveling.