DALLAS(KDAF)—Kids in Dallas are getting a lot of love from AT&T in a big way.

Southern Dallas Thrives initiative, which provides 2,000 free laptops, digital literacy, and tech support to underserved residents, has received a $1 million commitment from AT&T.

The AT&T Foundation is working with Southern Dallas Thrives, Compudopt Dallas, and United Way to provide laptops, digital literacy workshops, and technology support to kids, teens, and families in southern Dallas through its refurbished laptop program.

Inside DFW spoke with Assistant Vice President External and Legislative Affairs, Lisa Sherrod during the event. Sherrod said “This will help the families address their needs, whether it’s making an appointment, doing homework, or just for entertainment. Some families have needs that are not just about homework and school. So this is the first step in addressing those needs. We hope more families hear about this and register”.

Register at affordableconnectivity.gov, if you’re interested in the program.