DALLAS (KDAF) — Sarah Zubiate started selling allergy and dietary restriction-friendly dips made from fresh ingredients at the Dallas Farmers Market. Now, her ZUBI’s brand products are on Sprouts Farmers Market shelves nationwide.

CW33 chatted with Sarah about her dips + made a delicious dish using the dips you can get for yourself.

ZUBI’s dips are based on a 60-year-old family recipe from Zubiate. ZUBI’S Crema de Jalapeño is a dairy-free, organic-certified dip and sour-cream alternative with just the right amount of spice.

“Our company’s mission aims to transform traditional Latin foods into healthier options while maintaining the beloved flavors of the LatinX culture,” says Zubiate. “We are thrilled to partner with Sprouts given our mutual alignment of values prioritizing quality, wellness-oriented products for customers across the nation to enjoy.”

ZUBI’S manufactures its plant-based Latin dips at ZUBI Farms, the company’s organic-certified facility in Athens, Texas. The facility’s regenerative farming methods allow ZUBI’S to grow high-quality, organic produce while maintaining safe, environmentally-friendly operations.