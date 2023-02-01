DALLAS (KDAF) – We love to give shout-outs to those in the community that are making a difference and today we got the chance to chat with a nonprofit that supports mothers who are parenting in a new and different country.

“The Immigrant Mom is an organization with a goal to empower, educate and motivate immigrant mothers who are raising children in a culture different from their culture of origin,” the org says.

Inside DFW had the privilege of speaking with the founder of The Immigrant Mom, Igxtelle Mbah Acha about the vision of the organization and how it’s grown from Facebook to having in-person events, providing services and more.

Be sure to watch the video player above for the full interview and be sure to click here for more from this amazing nonprofit.