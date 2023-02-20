DALLAS (KDAF) — There are so many people helping others in the North Texas community, and we want to shine a spotlight on Hutchins Barbeque.

Earlier in the year, for an entire week, the store pledged to donate 100% of online and in-store Texas Twinkie purchases directly to the Sales family. This took place during Meat Week to help the family as they face a series of complex health issues.

On February 1, Hutchins BBQ McKinney said, “100% of our online and in-store Texas Twinkie purchases will go directly to them.”

Gary and Connie Sales have been the caretakers for their 6-year-old grandson Bentley who’s had serious medical issues since birth. The restaurant was able to raise $30,000 to support this loving family.