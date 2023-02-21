DALLAS (KDAF) — The Good For You Pantry program is expanding to make fresh produce and healthy groceries more accessible to people in Tarrant Country.

The county received a grant to open up its 11th location with nine more on the way by the end of 2024. So, the program consists of pantries in schools and community centers where people can pick their own healthy staples at no cost. It was launched at a local middle school back in 2019 and has expanded since then.

To this date, the program has distributed over 127,000 pounds of produce to over 25,000 people!

