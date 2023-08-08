DALLAS(KDAF)- The Jurassic Park World Live tour is set to make a highly anticipated stop in Dallas on Friday, August 11 -13.

Offering an immersive experience for fans of all ages, this thrilling tour brings the world of dinosaurs to life like never before.

Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo had the exclusive opportunity to speak with Tomas Moquete, a talented performer from the Jurassic Park World live tour.

Tomas Moquete, a member of the cast of the Jurassic Park World Live tour, brings his skills and passion to the stage. During the interview, Moquete shared his excitement about being a part of this groundbreaking production.

The Jurassic Park World Live tour will be an unforgettable experience for fans of the franchise. With talented performers like Tomas Moquete, who bring their expertise and passion to the stage, this tour is sure to captivate audiences in Dallas and beyond.

Watch the full interview above to learn more about the passion and excitement that happens on tour. Visit the website to purchase ticket so you don’t miss your chance to witness the wonder of Jurassic Park World Live!