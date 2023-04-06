DALLAS(KDAF)-When there’s a taco/margarita combo, you know it’s a good time. Inside DFW visited a street taco spot that makes it easy to get your street taco fix.

Taqueria La Ventana is a one-of-a-kind authentic Mexican street food restaurant in Dallas. The word la Ventana means “the window”, which is a part of the concept of the restaurant. Originally, the taco spot sold its tacos out of a window at another restaurant. Their patios are now all over DFW, so you can eat indoors and outside.

There are a lot of decors that make you feel like you’re eating tacos on the streets of Mexico.

A variety of authentic Mexican dishes are served here, including tacos, margaritas, and more! Check out the full interview above to see all the dishes and the inside of the restaurant.