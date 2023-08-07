DALLAS(KDAF)- In this crazy Texas heat, Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo introduces us to a face masque that will cool you down while working to fight fine lines and reduce the appearance of pores.

She visited Alchemy Face Bar in the lower Greenville area of Dallas to learn about the collagen masque.

The plant-based masque helps to reduce fine lines, reduce the appearance of pores, reduce the temperature of the skin, revive dull skin, improve skin radiance, and leave the skin smooth and silky, said Alchemy Owner, Bre Morris.

They add the collagen masque treatment onto a full facial and it involves spreading the collagen masque all over the face. They can even cover the eyes and mouth if you want!

Jenny tried the facial by Alchemist/ Estetician, Preslie Kelly at the face bar. Jenny says the masque cooled her face down and she didn’t mind having her mouth covered for the ten-minute treatment.

Alchemy has a unique open-concept setup, where the spa tables are all in one room, in a community setting.

In addition to facials, Alchemy Face Bar offers seasonal facials and add-ons for those facials as well as Diamond Glow facials. They also offer medical services like Botox, Filler, as well as micro-needling, and VI Peels. They are also one of the local spas to offer the new non-invasive EMFACE machine. This device provides a gentle and natural alternative to traditional face-lift procedures like Botox or surgery while still delivering powerful results, Morris said.

