DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to toys, parents want something educational and the kiddos want something that’s fun.

TV personality, lifestyle expert mom, and Texas native Lilliana Vazquez is here to share some new award-winning toys for toddlers, particularly from the show Cocomelon.

“Everybody knows Cocomelon. Your kids hear the song and the jingle, and they’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ Every parent knows how beloved this kid’s brand is. It’s also an incredible educational brand,” Vazquez said.

Liliana Vazquez showed Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo toys from Cocomelon that are great gift ideas for children this holiday season.

“Children love to play, and they learn by playing especially when they’re toddlers. That’s what’s so important about the Cocomelon brand is that it’s something they’re going to love. As a parent, it’s toys that you feel really confident in buying because it’s all about learning and education,” Vazquez said.

To shop for Cocomelon toys, click here.